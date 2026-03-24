Telangana: BJP Slams Budget as Hat-trick Cheating

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s budget exists only on paper, with 80 per cent of allocations left unspent over the past three years, charged BJP floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy.

Speaking in the state Legislative Assembly, Reddy branded the current budget, presented by the Deputy Chief Minister, a “hat-trick cheating budget.” He said revenue expenditure for 321 days had been funded through loans and new debt, calling it the result of “lopsided policies.”

“Every newborn in the state carries a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh, reflecting the bankrupt state of the economy,” he declared.

Capital expenditure, he argued, has “virtually dropped to zero.” Reddy accused the government of failing to allocate funds for the six guarantees promised before the Assembly elections, while cutting allocations for Indiramma Indlu and reducing support for agriculture. He noted there were no specific provisions for women’s welfare or interest-free loans, questioning how the government planned to turn “one crore women into crorepatis.”

Highlighting a series of deaths among retired employees, Reddy said many had died without receiving their retirement benefits for medical treatment and other needs. He termed these incidents as "government murders."