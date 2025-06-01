Telangana: BJP Sets June 21 as Yoga Workshop Day

Hyderabad: The BJP will be conducting a workshop at the state party office on Sunday, which would mainly discuss the action plan for celebration of Yoga Day on June 21, besides the good governance and achievements by Narendra Modi government in its 11-year rule.

In a statement, state BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said that the office-bearers of the party, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and district presidents will take part in the meeting. State BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will preside over the meeting.

The workshop will also discuss the prevailing political conditions in the state, the plight of farmers due to unseasonal rains and delay in paddy procurement despite central assurance and assistance to pay for all the procurement done by the state government.