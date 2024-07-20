Telangana: BJP protests in Quthbullapur by planting rice saplings in potholes

Hyderabad: BJP leaders staged a protest by planting rice saplings in potholes on the roads of Bowrampet, to highlight the poor performance of the municipal commissioner and local authorities. BJP councillor P. Krishna Reddy sat in the muddy water as a mark of protest.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said the roads had not been repaired after two years.



“Everyday at least 10 vehicles get stuck in the potholes. We have to keep pulling the vehicles. Even though MLA K.P. Vivekanand won three times from here, he hasn’t visited the villages for a single day, and has not conducted a review on the public issues”, Krishna Reddy said.



Locals were requesting political leaders and officials to get the roads repaired, he said.

