Telangana BJP prez, Cadre Taken into Custody for Protesting near Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, along with several leaders and cadres, was taken into custody after they attempted to lay siege to the Assembly as part of a protest over the alleged failure of the Congress government to fulfill its poll promises.

The Congress came to power by making tall promises to the people. But in the last two years, the people of Telangana have experienced only cheating, deception, and betrayal. The promises made to farmers, women, youth, employees, pensioners, and other sections of society have remained largely unfulfilled, the BJP said in a release.

"I was arrested for standing up against the betrayal, deception, and cheating that the Congress government has inflicted on the people of Telangana by its false promises," Rao said in a post on 'X'. Congress has once again exposed its anti-democratic mindset by trying to crush dissent and silence protest, he further said. Rao's arrest is yet another example of the Congress government's anti-democratic attitude. Rather than responding to public anger over its failures, the government has chosen to misuse state machinery against those raising their voices on behalf of the people, the BJP said. The Telangana BJP launched the "Assembly Siege" protest to reflect the growing anger and frustration of the people of Telangana, who feel cheated by a government that promised much but delivered nothing, the party added.



