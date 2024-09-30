Telangana BJP Plans Rythu Deeksha to Pressure Congress on Six Guarantees

Hyderabad: With a resolve to force the Congress government to fulfil its poll promises, including the Six Guarantees to the people before the Assembly elections, the Telangana BJP will launch a 24-hour rythu deeksha at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Monday.



Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, party Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar pointed out that banks had indicated that 73 lakh farmers had availed farm loans. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to extend the benefit to 65 lakh farmers and later reduced it to 48 lakh farmers, he said.

After giving an assurance of a one-time loan waiver to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, the Congress government had extended the benefit to only a section of farmers by releasing Rs 17,000 crore.

Calling upon the farming community to join the protest, Rajendar said that the BJP has chalked out the programme to relieve the farming community from the debt trap.

BJP legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy charged that the Congress government had cheated all sections of the society by making tall promises.