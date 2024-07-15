Telangana BJP Plans Agitation With Full Steam

Hyderabad: The BJP plans to continue the momentum that it got with an impressive victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls till the coming local body polls and Assembly elections ‘as and when they take place’.

When BRS legislators were queuing up to join the Congress, BJP leaders were clear that no BRS legislator would risk his membership by joining their party. Similarly, BRS leaders are not ready to resign and seek re-election on the BJP ticket. They had no plans for Operation Akarsha to attract the legislators from the prime opposition party.

As per the instructions from the party seniors in Delhi, the BJP in Telangana decided to reach out to masses in the districts with a new slogan of Salute Telangana, to thank the people for reposing the confidence in the BJP by electing eight MPs and giving 35 per cent vote share.

On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP state executive recently adopted the Salute Telangana resolution to thank the people of Telangana for their support to the BJP.

The two Union ministers from the state on their first arrival to Hyderabad from Delhi after taking oath also conducted the rally with the same slogan to thank the voters. The state executive also decided to reach out to people in interiors of the state with the Salute Telangana programme to consolidate the party’s position and make impressive victories in the next local body elections.

BJP Telangana chief and Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy had told the party leaders and workers at a recent state executive meeting that the big win is certain for the party in the coming Assembly elections as the party managed to get a lead in 46 Assembly segments and stood second in 44 Assembly elections, which reflects the growing acceptance of the BJP by the Telangana voters. The party registered a good jump in vote share, except losing the deposit in Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha segments. The party also did not perform well in the united Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam districts.

Party politburo member Dr K. Laxman maintained that they are against destabilising the Congress government and wish the government to continue its full term, but he wants the party to get ready for the Assembly elections, whenever they take place. The Congress with its inherent group politics and failure to deliver the guarantees and other big promises to the people may not last long, is the feeling of the BJP top leadership.

To keep the people’s memory fresh on the tall impracticable promises made to people by the Congress at the time of Assembly polls, the Telangana BJP had activated all its frontal organisations including Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, ABVP to intensify the agitation.