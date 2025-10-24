Telangana BJP Leaders Condemn Attack on Cow Vigilante

Hyderabad:Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay and Telangana BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the attack on cow protector Sonu Singh in Ghatkesar on Wednesday. Sanjay along with other BJP leaders visited met Sonu Singh who is undergoing treatment at a hospital and demanded stringent action against the accused Ibrahim Qureshi and his associates who allegedly shot at Singh during a dispute linked to illegal cattle smuggling.

Earlier in the day, Ramchander Rao and about 100 BJP activists were briefly taken into preventive custody when they held a protest over the issue near the DGP office in Hyderabad. The protest was held to demand justice for Sonu Singh and to express anger over the rising violence against cow protectors in the state.



Ramchander Rao took sharp aim at the Congress government, describing it as the “Revatuddin government” and criticising its failure to bring the assailants to justice. Rao highlighted the government’s inability to maintain law and order and protect cow protectors and claimed that there was an increase in attacks on Hindu organisations and activists.



He accused the government of shielding MIM-affiliated violent elements and questioned the issuance of gun licenses to those involved in such attacks. Rao also condemned police suppression of peaceful protests staged by BJP workers demanding action against the attackers.



Bandi accused the Congress government of neglecting its duty to enforce the Cow Protection Act, claiming that the reason was vote bank politics and MIM’s influence. He alleged that attacks on cow protectors have increased during Congress rule, continuing a trend seen during the earlier BRS government. Sanjay dismissed the government’s “goshalas” (cow shelters) initiative as an eyewash and called for decisive action to dismantle smuggling mafias.



Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh has also called for a thorough investigation into the attack. In parallel, Vishwa Hindu Parishad prachara pramukh Pagadakula Balaswamy urged the government to rigorously enforce anti-cow slaughter laws and take strong action against rampant cattle smuggling.

