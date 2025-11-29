Telangana BJP Leader Slams BRS Deeksha Divas as a Farce, Calls It Bhiskha Divas

Hyderabad:Telangana BJP state chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash dismissed the BRS’ proposed ‘Deeksha Divas’ as meaningless and calling it “Bhiskha Divas” (a day of begging). In a statement, Subhash said that K. Chandrasekhar Rao as Chief Minister had turned Telangana into a deeply indebted state.

Subhash stressed that Telangana’s creation was not solely due to Rao’s efforts (Deeksha) but was fundamentally enabled by BJP’s support in Parliament to pass the bifurcation bill. He said that without the BJP’s endorsement, the separate state would not have come into existence. He stated that just by organising a ‘Deeksha Divas’ the BRS would not succeed in regaining the people’s confidence as the party had betrayed hundreds of people who sacrificed their lives for statehood.