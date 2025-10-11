Telangana BJP Leader Dies By Suicide

ADILABAD: Senior BJP leader Eta Madhukar, 45, of Vemanpalli mandal died by suicide in the Chennur constituency of Mancherial district on Friday.

According to reports, Madhukar, who was serving as the BJP Vemanpalli mandal president, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area on the outskirts of Neelvai village on Friday morning.

BJP leaders alleged that Madhukar took the extreme step due to harassment by Congress leaders, claiming that false cases had been filed against him, pushing him into distress.

A tense situation prevailed as BJP activists and leaders staged a protest demanding the arrest of the Congress leaders allegedly responsible for the harassment and the suspension of the Neelvai sub-inspector.