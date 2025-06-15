Telangana BJP Launches ‘BJP Barosa’ To Reach Out To People

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP has launched a public outreach initiative called the “BJP Barosa” programme, aimed at making party’s public representatives more accessible to people. Under the programme, BJP leaders and elected representatives will be available for direct interaction with citizens, enabling the public to meet them and voice their grievances.

The representatives then bring these issues to the notice of government officials to ensure that the concerns of the people are addressed effectively. BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr. K. Laxman, Mahabbnagar MP D. K. Aruna, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar took active participation in the programme so far.

The initiative is the part of a broader BJP strategy in the state to strengthen connection at the grassroots as well as building trust among voters ahead of elections.

"Barosa" programme aligns with the party’s efforts to counter the ruling Congress government by highlighting local issues and promoting the welfare schemes implemented by the Narendra Modi-led Central government. Earlier, the party had organized numerous street corner meetings under the banner of related campaigns such as “Praja Gosa BJP Bharosa,” involving thousands of public meetings across the state to increase outreach and discuss governance issues directly with citizens.

“BJP Barosa” will serve serves as bridge between the public and party’s leadership, aiming to address local grievances promptly as well as building a robust support base by demonstrating responsiveness and accountability through its representatives, said senior BJP leader N.V. Subhash.

In the schedule announced for the next week, Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh would be available at the state party office to people on June 16, Nizamabad MLA Dhanpal Surayanarayana Guptha on June 17, Nizamabad MP Dharmpuri Arwind on June 18, party MLC C. Anji Reddy on June 19 and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah on June 20.