Telangana BJP Launches “3K Modi Yuva Run” to Inspire Youth for a Drug-Free Nation

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP urged youth to unite to make India a drug-free nation by taking an oath against the use of narcotics, during a “3K Modi Yuva Run.” Addressing over 5,000 participants, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said that drug abuse was a serious barrier to the country’s development and called for collective efforts to curb this menace.

The run, organised by the Telangana BJP as part of the Seva Pakhwada programme, commenced from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue at NTR Marg and culminated on PVNR Marg.

BJP state president N Ramchander Rao alleged that an international conspiracy aimed at weakening India’s youth power by using narcotics was in place, and stressed the urgent need to protect youths from drug addiction.

The run was flagged off by top party leaders, including MPs Etala Rajendar, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, and party MLA P. Harish Babu. This initiative aligns with the BJP’s nationwide campaign ‘Namo Yuva Run,’ dedicated to fitness and social awareness, observed across 75 locations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.