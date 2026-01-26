Telangana BJP Honours MP K Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders felicitated Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman at the party’s state office on Monday for his successful role as returning officer in conducting the Sanghatan Parv — the organisational elections of party presidents across districts, states, and at the national level.

Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao praised the BJP’s institutional culture, describing it as unique among political parties. “It is the only party where an ordinary worker can rise to the top through dedication, discipline, and service. This sets BJP apart from all other parties,” he said.

Rao noted that the state leadership takes pride in Dr Laxman’s responsible handling of the key phase. “His commitment, transparency, and organisational skills reflect the party’s strength and depth,” he commended.

Dr Laxman said the party had successfully conducted elections for 978 district presidents out of 1,036 districts, and 30 organisational states out of 36, in a democratic manner. “No other party has such a system,” he asserted. He added that while state presidents are not voters in the election of the national president, 5,070 state council members from different states out of 6,384, and 729 national council members out of 8,145, took part in the process.

The felicitation event was attended by state organisational general secretary Chandrashekar Tiwari, senior leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, N.V. Subash, and other leaders and workers.