Telangana BJP Holds Preparatory Meeting For Telangana Liberation Day Celebrations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP held a preparatory meeting at its Barkatpura city office, led by state unit president N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday, to plan the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17. Union minister G. Kishan Reddy attended as the chief guest.

The meeting outlined comprehensive arrangements for the event, including security, the unveiling of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue at Cantonment Park, and scheduling other programmes.

Telangana Liberation Day commemorates the region’s freedom from Nizam and Razakar rule on September 17, 1948. Despite opposition from other parties, the BJP has persistently demanded official recognition. Since 2022, the Centre has organised official annual celebrations of the event.

This year’s official event, organized under the ministry of culture, will be held at Secunderabad Parade Ground with defence minister Rajnath Singh as chief guest. Other dignitaries including Kishan Reddy, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra ministers, and state party leaders will also participate.

The celebrations will feature an exhibition of photographs on Telangana freedom fighters and honors for independence movement veterans.