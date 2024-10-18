Telangana: BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal to hold review meeting

Hyderabad: In view of failure of Telangana BJP to take up concerted efforts in taking up a number of issues including indiscriminate demolition drive taken up by the State government with its agency HYDRA, the party's state in-charge and national general secretary Sunil Bansal to hold a meeting with party legislators and MPs on Friday evening at the State Party office.



Besides reviewing the progress made in the membership drive which was extended by another 10 days till October 24 in view of festive seasons and heavy rains, the meeting will also discuss about some leaders defying the party line and going to media against others.



