Telangana BJP Files Complaint Over Ministry Offer to Azharuddin
Party files complaint with Chief Electoral Officer, claims CM attempted to influence voters ahead of Jubilee Hills by-election.
Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party alleged that the Chief Minister offered a ministerial post to cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin in an attempt to influence voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
