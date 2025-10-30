 Top
Telangana BJP Files Complaint Over Ministry Offer to Azharuddin

Telangana
30 Oct 2025 1:27 PM IST

Party files complaint with Chief Electoral Officer, claims CM attempted to influence voters ahead of Jubilee Hills by-election.

The party alleged that the Chief Minister offered a ministerial post to cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin in an attempt to influence voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The party alleged that the Chief Minister offered a ministerial post to cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin in an attempt to influence voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.


