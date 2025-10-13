Telangana BJP Chief Warns Against Airing Personal Views

Hyderabad: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao has warned office-bearers and elected representatives from crossing the party line or expressing personal opinions in public. He said disciplinary action would be taken against those violating organisational decorum.

In a letter sent to key functionaries on Monday, Ramchander Rao urged members to maintain restraint while speaking to the media or on social platforms. He advised them to uphold parliamentary standards and avoid statements that could embarrass the party or create internal friction.

The move follows his recent visit to Delhi, where the issue of indiscipline among leaders from Telangana and Tamil Nadu was discussed. Party high command reportedly expressed concern over instances of senior leaders publicly airing personal or factional views, which had caused discomfort within the organisation.