Telangana BJP Chief Fetes Tribal Hero Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, said Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated nationwide. He recalled Birsa Munda’s sacrifice at 25 and his role in the fight against British rule.

Visiting Chenchupenta in the Nallamala forests, Rao and a BJP ST Morcha team reviewed tribal living conditions and found many families still deprived of basic amenities and cut off from government schemes. He said the Centre has built 176 houses in the area and provided free solar power, and added that the BJP is committed to improving tribal self-reliance through better access to education, health and transport.

Rao praised the Modi government’s focus on tribal welfare, including the elevation of Droupadi Murmu as President, and said Birsa Munda’s legacy continues to inspire the protection of India’s culture and heritage.