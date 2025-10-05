Telangana BJP Chief Expresses Sorrow Over Rising Attacks on Indians in US

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao has expressed deep concern over the rising attacks on Indians in the United States and urging the US administration to implement stronger security measures to protect Indian citizens.

Ramchander Rao was speaking after visiting the family of Hyderabad student Pole Chandrasekhar, who was shot dead last week in Dallas, Texas. He confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs was actively engaged in coordinating with local authorities and the Indian diaspora to expedite the repatriation of Chandrasekhar’s body.

Recalling targeted violence in the past against Indians by the ‘Dotbusters’ group, Ramchander Rao feared a repetition of such incidents. He noted the important contributions of the Indian community to America’s development and stressed the urgent need to protect them.

Elsewhere, speaking at a Dasara Alai Balai event in Jogipet, hosted by former Parliament member B.B. Patil and attended by leaders and workers from Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, and Andol constituencies, Ramchander Rao called upon voters to defeat “evil” governance by electing BJP in the forthcoming local body elections.

He said the Congress government was neglecting rural infrastructure and not providing sufficient compensation for flood-affected farmers. He accused the Congress of disregarding Backward Classes community by failing to implement 42 per cent reservation, while commending Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to constitutionally empower the BC Commission.