Telangana BJP Alleges Members Not Allowed To Speak in Assembly

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP members were not allowed to speak in the Assembly. He added that the BRS and the Congress did a political drama during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, he said, “The Congress is fearful of the growth of the BJP as we bagged the equal number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Both are enacting the drama. Today, the BRS helped the Congress sidetrack the discussion.”

He added that the ruling party was not running the House democratically.