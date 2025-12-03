Telangana: BJP Accuses Congress's Anti-Hindu Attitude

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao accusing the Congress government of deceiving the public and failing on key developmental fronts and declared that Telangana’s people would "bury" the party for its failures and labeleld its rule as a "flop".

He was reacting to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent remarks demanding Central funding for Bharat Future City. Speaking at the state BJP headquarters here, Ramchander Rao said that city planning fell under state jurisdiction. He questioned the rationale behind seeking Central funding and accused the Congress government of wasting its two-year tenure without delivering on health, education, and development promises.

Rao alleged the Congress government was spreading baseless propaganda and crying over Central funding while ignoring critical public issues such as delayed fee reimbursements, pension payments, Aarogyasri dues, and the suspension of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He condemned false claims that the BJP files illegal cases against Congress leaders in the ‘National Herald’ money laundering case, demanding Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra appear for interrogation.

Further, he criticised Congress MPs for stalling parliament proceedings over the Digital India initiative 'Sanchar Saathi' app, which strengthens mobile subscriber security and cyber security.

Rao also criticised what he called Revanth Reddy’s "anti-Hindu attitude," citing the CM’s previous remarks linking Congress with Muslims and accusing the party of appeasement politics to win Muslim votes in local elections.

Rao recalled the comments by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Hindus, asserting the BJP’s warning to voters to be cautious in ongoing panchayat elections. He accused the CM of ridiculing Hindu deities, despite being born in a Hindu family that worshipped village goddesses like Pochamma, Yellamma and Maisamma, and warned of consequences for disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

Rao welcomed a number of activists from Congress and BRS parties from Nalgonda district, who joined BJP at the state party office on Tuesday, asserting BJP’s growing strength ahead of the panchayat elections.