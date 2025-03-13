 Top
Telangana: BJP accuses Cong for making false statements in House

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 March 2025 11:21 PM IST

Maheshwar Reddy blamed the government for not implementing the Six Guarantees which were promised by the Congress during Assembly elections

When Maheswar Reddy (in picture) tried to raise the issue of loan waiver for farmers, minister Ponnam Prabhakar objected and replied that the government was ready to visit the BJPLP leader’s own constituency Nirmal to find out details of beneficiaries under the loan waiver scheme. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The BJP Legislative Party leader and MLA Aleti Maheswar Reddy on Thursday accused the Congress for “making false statements” in the House.

Maheshwar Reddy during the debate on motion of thanks to Governor’s speech in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, blamed the government for not implementing the Six Guarantees which were promised by the Congress during Assembly elections.

When Maheswar Reddy tried to raise the issue of loan waiver for farmers, minister Ponnam Prabhakar objected and replied that the government was ready to visit the BJPLP leader’s own constituency Nirmal to find out details of beneficiaries under the loan waiver scheme.

“Try to bring funds from the Centre which is neglecting Telangana,” the minister asserted.

Maheshwar Reddy also alleged that the Congress government got loans on the pretext of development in the state. He asked the government to implement the schemes which were made in the manifesto by issuing job calendar for the unemployed youth.

