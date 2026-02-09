Telangana: Biker Killed in RTC Bus Collision

Hyderabad: Jatavath Hariya, a two-wheeler rider, was killed when an RTC bus rammed into his vehicle on Sagar Road on Sunday, Yacharam police said. Hariya, a resident of Venkateswara Thanda in Manchal mandal, was taking a U-turn when the accident occurred. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Onlookers alerted the ambulance and police immediately after the collision. Yacharam police said they are probing the circumstances of the crash to determine whether traffic rules were violated. The mishap caused chaos on the stretch before police cleared traffic.