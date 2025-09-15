Telangana: Biker Killed in Hit-and-run

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider, Vadde Mallesh, who had left for Chevella on his bike from his house at around 2.50 am to buy vegetables, was run over by a lorry near Kandawada, Chevella police said on Sunday. Mallesh was taking a turn on the Kandawada-Chevella road when his vehicle was hit by the lorry driven by one Kaladi Farah, which was going towards the National Highway.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Saritha, wife of Mallesh and a resident of Nakkalapalli, Moinabad. She stated that she received a call at about 3.30 am informing her that her of the accident. On reaching the Chevella government hospital, she found his body in the mortuary.

The driver left his lorry on the spot and fled the scene. Police said that the vehicle had a Nagaland number plate.

Honey-trapping case: Cops arrest 5 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons were arrested by the Golconda police for allegedly honey-trapping a wellness centre owner from Chevella and extorting Rs.50 lakh from him. Golconda inspector P Saidulu identified the accused as Amar, Manjula, Rajini, Rajesh and Moulali, who run a real estate business.

The victim, Mitta Venkata, had been running this wellness centre, Secrets of Nature, fir six years. In August, the accused, Amar, brought Manjula and Rajini to the wellness centre, stating that they were suffering health issues. After their admission into the centre, Rajini started getting close to Venkata and even prepared and served him food. He alleged that she forced him into repeated sexual intercourse. Each time, she recorded the act through a spy camera set up by Moulali and purchased by Rajesh.

“This kept happening on several occasions, including one when even Amar visited the centre,” the inspector said. Rajini even told the complainant in his house that she wants to be with him and not with her husband and tried gaining his trust.

On September 4, she called him to a restaurant, where she showed him the private videos she had taken through the camera and blackmailed him by posting them on social media. Manjula and Amar then entered the restaurant along with Rajesh and Moulali, threatened him, checked his pockets, forcefully took his car keys and allegedly made him sit in the car.

They then demanded `50 lakh from him in order to get the videos deleted. Later, they came to his house, where Venkata gave him two cheques of `25 lakh each. However, when they later harassed him, demanding `2 crore more, Venkata reached out to the Golconda police, who arrested the five accused. “They asked him to either give him `2 crore or a 15-acre parcel of land he owns. This was a well-planned honeytrap. They had been observing his movements, the funds he got and the property he owns and then chose him as the target,” Tolichowki ACP Syed Fiaz told Deccan Chronicle.

Speeding car hits divider, one dead

Hyderabad: One person died and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a divider, near AG College, on National Highway-44, in Rajendranagar, around 3 am on Saturday. Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastor identified the victim as Kabir, a resident of Yakutpura. The group of five friends were travelling from Shamshabad towards Aaramgarh when the incident occurred.

The driver lost control and rammed into the divider. The impact of the collision was such that Kabir, who was sitting right beside the driver's seat, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

While the driver, who was also injured, fled from the spot, the others were present and injured. Locals informed Rajendranagar police, who reached the spot shifted Kabir's body to Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital in Shamshabad, where they were undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at the Rajendranagar police station and further investigation into the incident is underway.

3 injured in class over harrasment

Hyderabad: Two brothers and a hostel inmate were injured after a quarrel with a group of youngsters under the influence of alcohol turned violent at KPHB, early on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Durga Prasad of Annavaram, Ajay Varma and Prudhvi.

Police said the complainant, B Prasanna, 22, a private employee residing in a hostel on Road No. 3, KPHB, developed stomach pain around 3 am and called her brothers, Shiva and Vinay, who live nearby, to bring medicines. After handing her the tablets, the brothers stayed back, chatting with her outside the hostel.

At about 3.10 am, two men, Satya and Vijay, passed by on a motorcycle and allegedly made remarks at them. They soon returned, picked up an argument, and accused the brothers of abusing them. Satya and Vijay then called their associates. A group of persons, allegedly drunk, soon arrived and attacked Shiva and Vinay with sticks. The brothers tried to escape into Surya Boys Hostel, but the group followed and created a ruckus.

During the chaos, hostel inmate Sandeep, who tried to intervene, sustained a head injury. The two brother who also sustained injuries. This apart, the attackers also damaged window panes, doors, and the side mirror of a parked car.