Telangana Bids Farewell to Monsoon with Above-Normal Rainfall

Many districts recorded above-normal rainfall



Hyderabad:Hyderabad, along with much of Telangana, bid farewell to what has been a largely varied monsoon this year. Despite certain regions facing deficits, many districts saw above-normal rainfall, bringing both relief and challenges to the state.

According to data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the cumulative rainfall for the season showed a state average of 1022.8 mm, which is significantly higher than the normal 813.5 mm, and marks a deviation of 26 per cent. The monsoon brought “excess” rainfall in 22 districts, with Vikarabad recording the highest rainfall of 11.3 mm on October 23 and a cumulative 1109.9 mm since the beginning of the season. Komaram Bheem, Nirmal and Peddapalli also saw impressive rainfall, ending the season on a high note.



However, not all districts were as fortunate. Warangal, Jangaon and Kamareddy faced significant shortfalls, with deviations from the normal at -40 per cent. This deficiency was largely attributed to the erratic monsoon patterns, which left these regions with less than expected rain. Warangal, for instance, saw just 1.6 mm of rainfall, a 100 per cent deviation from the expected figures.



Hyderabad, meanwhile, experienced a significant spike towards the latter part of the season, with five mm rain recorded on the last day and a cumulative 876.8 mm, far exceeding its normal of 709.3 mm. The overall district average stood at a deviation of 285 per cent, making it a season of ‘excess’ rainfall.



In mandals within Hyderabad, Shaikpet and Ameerpet showed near-normal rainfall, but others like Maredpally and Musheerabad were hit with significant excess, recording 1050 per cent and 1230 per cent deviations, respectively. This uneven distribution led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of the city.



Across the state, Khammam and Nalgonda districts witnessed rainfall well above the normal, bringing relief to farmers. Nalgonda, in particular, saw a remarkable 1300 mm cumulative rainfall, far surpassing its usual 964 mm. These figures underscore the region’s reliance on monsoon rain for agriculture, which has benefitted tremendously this year.



As the state prepares for the dry winter months ahead, experts opine that winter rains are likely in the next couple of weeks.

