Telangana Beverages Staff Resolve to Address Their Grievances

Hyderabad: The Telangana Beverages Corporation stores officers and assistant stores officers association resolved to work in unison to address long‑pending issues of its members during a meeting held on Sunday.

Members discussed a range of concerns affecting employees working in liquor depots across the state, as well as staff at the Aabkari Bhavan head office. Participants deliberated on the challenges faced by employees and chalked out a roadmap to resolve them.

The association urged Prohibition and Excise commissioner Harikiran to extend support in addressing grievances. It stressed the need to present the hardships of lower‑level employees in a constructive manner and seek amicable solutions.

Association president Ramakrishna, vice‑presidents Ganga, Dheeraj and Lakman, general secretary Yakub Naik, treasurer Sivakumar, coordinator Anandakumar, and members Vithal, Jhansi and Balachander were present at the meeting, a press release issued by the TG excise enforcement department stated.