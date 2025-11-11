Telangana Bets Big On Weekend Tourism

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s tourism industry is preparing to turn weekends into an economic model in collaboration with the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM).

“Hyderabad is surrounded by hundreds of resorts and adventure spots within a two-hour drive. People no longer need long holidays; they need short breaks that refresh them for the week ahead,” said D. Ramachandram, co-chairman of FTCCI’s tourism committee. On the same initiative, Telangana Tourism, along with FTCCI and NITHM, has announced a conference on “Building the Weekend Tourism Economy” to be held on November

15 at NITHM, Gachibowli.

Weekend tourism covers travel within a 150–250 km radius, with destinations such as Warangal, Ananthagiri Hills and Vikarabad on the map. Over 100 delegates, including resort owners, operators and travel creators, will attend. “Every weekend can power a local economy,” said R. Ravi Kumar, FTCCI president. “It supports local artisans, promotes wellness, and boosts rural livelihoods.”

The conference will discuss circuit mapping, infrastructure and digital promotion. A reel contest will let property owners share one-minute videos to showcase their resorts. “Tourism should contribute year-round, not just seasonally,” Ramachandram said. The event runs from 9 am to 2 pm.