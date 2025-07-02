 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: Bar Council Removes 9 Advocates for Fake Records

Telangana
Vujjini Vamshidhar
2 July 2025 12:57 AM IST

After providing all 10 lawyers an opportunity to explain and conducting a full inquiry, the Bar Council officially removed them from its register of practitioners.

Telangana: Bar Council Removes 9 Advocates for Fake Records
x
The Bar Council of Telangana has struck nine advocates off its rolls after verifying that the certificates they submitted at the time of enrolment were forged and not issued by the respective universities. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Bar Council of Telangana has struck nine advocates off its rolls after verifying that the certificates they submitted at the time of enrolment were forged and not issued by the respective universities. A tenth advocate was found to have suppressed material facts during the enrolment process. After providing all 10 lawyers an opportunity to explain and conducting a full inquiry, the Bar Council officially removed them from its register of practitioners.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bar Council of Telangana advocate 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Vujjini Vamshidhar
About the AuthorVujjini Vamshidhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X