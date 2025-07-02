Telangana: Bar Council Removes 9 Advocates for Fake Records
Hyderabad: The Bar Council of Telangana has struck nine advocates off its rolls after verifying that the certificates they submitted at the time of enrolment were forged and not issued by the respective universities. A tenth advocate was found to have suppressed material facts during the enrolment process. After providing all 10 lawyers an opportunity to explain and conducting a full inquiry, the Bar Council officially removed them from its register of practitioners.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
