Telangana: Bandi Condemns Removal of Potti Sriramulu’s Name from Telugu Varsity

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, criticised the Telangana Assembly’s resolution to remove Potti Sriramulu’s name from Telugu University, calling it an insult to the legacy of the freedom fighter. Speaking after paying floral tributes at Sriramulu’s statue in Karimnagar on his birth anniversary, Bandi emphasised the leader’s role in India’s freedom movement and his sacrifices for the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

Terming the decision an attack on Sriramulu’s memory, Bandi demanded that the state government restore his name to the university and urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to apologise to the Arya Vaishya community and patriots across the state. Leaders from the Arya Vaishya Association also submitted a petition to the Union minister, accusing the Telangana government of engaging in caste-based favouritism with the renaming.

Later, addressing a BJP workers’ meeting in Sircilla, Bandi launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, alleging corruption, mismanagement, and financial recklessness. He urged party workers to remain united, warning that internal conflicts could harm the BJP’s image. He emphasised that the party’s strength does not rely on individual leaders and that BJP would continue its fight irrespective of leadership changes.

Bandi also targeted the BRS and its chief, K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing his administration of financial misgovernance. He claimed that in just 15 months, Telangana had accumulated a debt of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with a projected financial burden of Rs 10 lakh crore. He criticised the government's focus on events such as Tablighi Jamaat meetings, calling them a misuse of resources, while crucial promises like farm loan waivers and women’s welfare schemes remained unfulfilled.

The BJP leader further alleged that the state government was planning to sell off prime lands, including 400 acres belonging to Hyderabad Central University, to manage its debts. He also expressed concerns over the ongoing caste survey, claiming that the data collected could be misused by extremist groups.

Bandi asserted that much of Telangana’s rural development was funded by the Central government, despite the state government taking credit for the initiatives. To counter this, he vowed that BJP would showcase the actual funds allocated by the Centre to every village, making the details public through pamphlets and flexes.

He also accused the BRS and Congress of working together to tarnish the BJP’s image ahead of upcoming elections. Bandi promised that if the BJP comes to power, it would expose the corruption of both parties and ensure justice for the people of Telangana.

With political tensions escalating, the BJP leader reaffirmed the party’s commitment to implementing a "Double Engine Government" model in Telangana, pledging accelerated development and transparency in governance.