Telangana Awaits Brief Chill Before Intense Summer Begins

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for an intense heatwave from March 10, with temperatures expected to soar to around 39° or 40° Celsius. However, before the mercury rises, a surprising twist in the weather awaits — a sudden cold wave in northern Telangana, caused by chilly winds from north India.

According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here, Hyderabad and southern Telangana will see some relief from the current heat, with morning temperatures dipping to 14-15° C between March 5 and 7.

Districts such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Peddapalli will experience a sharp drop in morning temperatures to 10-12° C on March 6 and 7, although daytime temperatures will remain warm at around 35-36° C.

A scientist at IMD Hyderabad, commenting on the temperature fluctuations, said, “It is unusual but not unheard of. Cold winds from the north are bringing this temporary dip.”

As of Tuesday, many districts have recorded maximum temperatures of around 39.3°C, with Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Mancherial among the hottest. Hyderabad recorded a high of 37°C.

After March 9, temperatures will begin rising sharply, potentially reaching 40° C in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

With the intense heat looming, many parents are urging authorities to shift school and college timings earlier to help students avoid the peak afternoon sun. Some schools have already begun discussing possible adjustments.

Madhavi Reddy, a parent from Secunderabad, voiced her concern, saying, “Children are already struggling with the heat, and it’s only March. If schools don’t change their timings, it will become unbearable for them in April and May.”

Doctors advised people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid venturing out during peak afternoon hours.