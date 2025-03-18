Telangana Assembly passes SC Categorisation Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed the Scheduled Caste (SC) Categorisation Bill, marking a significant step in addressing long-standing demands for equitable representation within the Dalit community.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the Congress party’s historic commitment to Dalits, stating, “The Congress has supported Dalits since independence, providing opportunities within the party and government.” He cited key milestones, including Babu Jagjivan Ram’s prominent ministerial roles and Damodaram Sanjivayya’s distinction as India’s first Dalit Chief Minister.

Reddy emphasised that the Congress has been a consistent advocate for SC categorisation, even in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting his government’s swift response to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict, he noted, “Within an hour of the Supreme Court’s decision, we announced our support for SC categorisation.”

He outlined the decisive steps taken, including the formation of a sub-committee led by Uttam Kumar Reddy and the establishment of the Shamim Akhtar Commission, based on the sub-committee’s recommendations.

Expressing gratitude to the Assembly for its unanimous approval, the Chief Minister hailed the passage of the bill as a historic move toward ensuring justice and fair representation for marginalised communities.