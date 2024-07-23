Telangana Assembly session to continue till July 31

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly session that commenced here on Tuesday would be conducted till July 31.



A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, would present the budget on July 25.

During the session, the State government was expected to announce a job calendar aimed at benefiting the unemployed youth. The Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha who died in a road accident in February this year after commencement of the session.

The Chief Minister, who moved a motion condoling the demise of Lasya Nanditha who represented Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) constituency here, recalled his association with Nanditha's late father G Sayanna, a five-time MLA.