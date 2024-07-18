Telangana Assembly session to begin from July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly session would commence from 11 am on July 23 while Legislative Council from 10 am on July 24, according to a notification issued by Governor CP Radhakrishnan.



Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance department portfolio, is likely to present the budget on July 25 and the session might be conducted for over 10 days.

However, a final decision on the number of days to conduct the session would be taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be convened by the Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar.

Apart from a detailed discussion on the budget, a discussion on the crop loan waiver would be conducted during the Assembly session.