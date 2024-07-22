Telangana Assembly Session Begins Today, Cong Govt to Bring Key Bills

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence on Tuesday during which the government will introduce a few key Bills including one to resolve Dharani portal issues and another to establish a skill university. Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for 2024-25 on Thursday.

However, the House will not undertake business on the first day except for moving a condolence motion for the BRS member Lasya Nanditha, who died in a road mishap in February, official sources said.

The government is also expected to table the guidelines for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which will replace Rythu Bandhu. The government is also expected to release a White Paper on fake beneficiaries availing welfare schemes due to the faulty selection procedures adopted during the BRS regime, especially with regard to Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pensions, among others.

It is likely to move a proposal to invoke the Recovery Act to recover money from such fake beneficiaries. The government is also expected to release the job calendar during the session.

The ruling party wants to highlight the implementation of Six Guarantees, including the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver scheme, within seven months of coming to power while the opposition BRS and BJP have decided to corner the government on the non-implementation of Six Guarantees completely, excluding a large number of farmers from crop loan waiver scheme by linking the benefit with ration cards and PM Kisan norms.

The BRS has decided to raise the issue of defection of 10 of its MLAs and six MLCs to Congress in the past six months and press its demand that the Speaker disqualify them under the anti-defection law.

It plans to target the government on promises given by the Congress to the unemployed, setting up the job calendar, failure in maintaining law and order, unkept promise of bonus for various crops, delays in depositing Rythu Bharosa funds into farmer accounts, deteriorating public health, lack of funds in urban and rural local bodies towards cleanliness works and problems being faced by students due to fees reimbursement delays.

The BJP has also decided to attack the government on the issue of unkept poll promises. The party wants to raise the issues of delay in job notifications, faulty crop loan waiver scheme and delay in disbursing Rythu Bharosa funds.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly will meet and decide on the duration of the budget session.

Bhatti had presented a vote on account Budget for 2024-25 on February 10 with an outlay of Rs 2.75 lakh crore. He will present his first full Budget on July 25. This will also be the Congress government's first full Budget since assuming office last December.