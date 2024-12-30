Telangana Assembly Seeks Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central government to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on former prime minister Manmohan Singh posthumously, who passed away on December 26.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who moved the resolution in the House, announced that the state government would erect a statue of Singh in the Financial District of Hyderabad, in recognition of his contributions to Telangana state and the nation. This statue will serve as a symbol of tribute, allowing future generations to honour his memory on both his birth and death anniversaries, he said.

The special sitting of the Legislative Assembly on Monday saw members across party lines offering heartfelt tributes to Singh, praising his pivotal role in the formation of Telangana state during his tenure as prime minister in 2014.

The resolution was met with unanimous support, reflecting the deep admiration and respect Singh earned during his tenure as prime minister. The resolution expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Singh and conveyed condolences to his family.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted Singh’s close ties with Telangana, noting that the former prime minister played a pivotal role in the creation of the state in 2014. He acknowledged Singh’s unwavering commitment to addressing the aspirations of the people of Telangana and said that the state would forever remember his efforts in fulfilling the 60-year-old dream of a separate Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy praised Singh’s landmark initiatives, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which he launched in Mahbubnagar during his tenure. The scheme provided 100 days of assured employment to rural households, critical support for the marginalised sections.

He also pointed to other transformative policies, including the introduction of Aadhaar, the Food Security Act, the Right to Information Act, and the Forest Rights Act of 2006, which helped secure the rights of tribals and the landless poor.

“Dr Singh’s policies brought a social revolution in the country,” he said. "He was a man of great intellect and humility, and his work will continue to inspire generations."

The Chief Minister also recalled Singh’s leadership during times of economic turbulence, particularly his role in steering the country through the 2008 financial crisis. He noted how Dr Singh’s reforms, including the liberalisation of the economy, privatisation, and globalisation, helped elevate India to become the fifth-largest economy in the world. Despite facing criticism for his quiet demeanor, Singh remained steadfast in his mission to empower the common man and ensure the economic welfare of the nation.

Revanth Reddy further remarked on Singh’s quiet strength and his ability to maintain patience in the face of adversity. His participation in the democratic protests led by Congress MPs in Delhi was a testament to his commitment to safeguarding democracy, the Chief Minister added.

“Dr Singh was a ‘mouna muni’ (silent sage), but his actions spoke louder than words. His simplicity, patience, and resolve will continue to inspire the nation,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister's announcement to erect a statue in Singh’s honour at the Financial District of Hyderabad, a prominent business and commercial hub, was met with enthusiasm. The Chief Minister called for suggestions from all political parties on the exact location to ensure the statue would be in a place that attracts the maximum number of visitors. The statue will serve as a permanent reminder of Dr Singh’s contributions to both the state and the nation, Revanth Reddy said.

The resolution passed in the Assembly also expressed deep sympathy for Singh’s family and lauded his visionary leadership.