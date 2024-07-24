Ready for Deeksha with KCR at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday challenged the Opposition leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to sit on a ‘deeksha’ along with him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against the discrimination meted out to Telangana by the Central government in the Union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday.



Accepting the challenge posed by the former Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) during a debate in the State Assembly, Revanth Reddy, “Please ask KCR to come to Jantar Mantar to stage a protest. I am also ready to take part in the protest along with KCR.”

“We will accompany KTR and all the BRS MLAs to New Delhi for staging the protest,” he said in the Assembly. “We have never repeatedly said that we put our heads in the mouth of death. We did not forget the match box to set ablaze the body and instigated students to sacrifice their lives,” Revanth Reddy.

“Let KCR come forward and I am also ready to stage a fast unto death dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Let us decide whether Telangana gets central funds or not by launching a stir,” he said, asking the BRS to finalize the date and schedule to sit on dharna at Jantar Mantar.

The BRS staged a walk out in the Lok Sabha when the opposition moved a no confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in parliament in 2018. “Isn't it true that BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Rao flew on a special flight and participated in voting in support of the RTI Amendment Act introduced by the Modi government in 2019?” he asked.

KCR welcomed Modi’s government demonetization policy and his government stance was also announced in the Assembly and extolled the Modi government for bringing such a policy. “Is it not BRS that supported BJP in the election of President and Vice President? The BRS leadership is boasting that the party fought against the Modi government. The fact is BRS supported the BJP’s every decision which included Triple Talaq Bill, election of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the farm laws,” Revanth Reddy recalled.

“KCR made a statement that he does not require any funds from the Centre but Modi’s affection is enough. People are the witness for KCR’s comments. The government does not need to collude with Adani and Ambanis. The Assembly is not a platform to spread rumours,” he said.

The previous BRS government was responsible for the present economic crisis in Telangana. It kept pending all bills in every department before the party lost power in the Assembly election. People gave their verdict after witnessing the BRS failures.

“It is not good on part of BRS for making cheap comments with arrogance. Why the BRS leaders are not changed even after the party drew a blank in Lok Sabha elections. My appeal to the BRS leaders to change their mindset and come forward to help the State to develop,” he added.

The Assembly passed a unanimous resolution over Union budget. According to resolution, India is a union of states as per the Constitution written by DR BR Ambedkar. It is the responsibility of the Union government for the integrated and holistic development of all the states in the country.

The Central government had forsaken the federal spirit. Telangana is meted out injustice in the Union budget presented by it. The Centre adopted indifference towards Telangana from the day of the formation of the State.

The Centre owed the responsibility of taking all necessary steps for the sustainable development of the two States as per the AP Reorganization Act. It failed to fulfill the promises made in the Act. The unfulfilled promises in the Act had a negative impact on the development of Telangana.

After the People’s government assumed power in the State, the Chief Minister and Ministers delegations met Prime Minister and Union ministers several times and made appeals to them. The Chief Minister and ministers requested the Central government to seek financial assistance for the projects, release of funds as per the act and resolve the long pending state issues.

The Centre completely neglected the state government’s pleas and discriminated in the budget allocations to Telangana. The State Assembly registered a strong protest and expressed unhappiness over the Centre’s neglect for Telangana.

The State assembly adopted a resolution appealing to the Centre to render justice to Telangana by amending the budget proposals in the ongoing budget debates.