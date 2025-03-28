Telangana Assembly passes 12 Bills in 11 sittings

Hyderabad:The Budget session of the Assembly which saw several historic Bills being passed, concluded on Thursday after the House passed the Appropriation Bill approving the Rs 3.05 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 presented by Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

In the session that began on March 12, the Assembly unanimously passed the Telangana Backward Classes (reservation of seats in rural and urban local bodies) Bill, 2025 providing 42 per cent reservations for the community in education, employment, and local bodies.



The House also passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, to categorise the 59 castes for the purposes of reservations.



Also passed were the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (Central Act 42), 1994 and Rules, 1995, and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Act of 2011 (THOTA), and the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The last two Bills provide provisions in the law to merge, upgrade and create new local bodies.



The session saw several spirited discussions between the BRS and the ruling Congress, and some pitched debates between BRS MLAs K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.



The just concluded Assembly session also saw BRS MLA G. Jagadish Reddy being suspended for the entire session on March 13, the second day of the budget session for disrespecting the Speaker.



The House passed a resolution opposing population-based delimitation which also urged the Centre to increase the seats in the Assembly from the current 119 to 153 as per the AP Reorganisation Act.



Assembly Budget Session in figures



Sitting: 11 days



Duration: 97 hrs 32 min



16: Starred questions answered orally



79: Starred and unstarred questions tabled on last day of session



22: Supplementary questions



146: Speeches made



3: Govt resolutions adopted



12 - Bills introduced and passed



Party Position as on 27-3-2025



65 – INC



38 – BRS



8 – BJP



7 – AIMIM



1 – CPI



119 – Total