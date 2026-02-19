Telangana Assembly Budget Session Likely from Feb 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly’s Budget Session is likely to commence from February 26, according to sources. The State Cabinet is expected to discuss and take a final decision on convening the session during its meeting scheduled for February 23.

The State government is likely to present the Budget on February 28. Sources indicate that the session may be conducted for a duration of 10 to 15 days, during which key financial proposals and legislative business are expected to be taken up.

An official announcement regarding the schedule is awaited following the Cabinet meeting.