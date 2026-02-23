Telangana Assembly Budget Session from March 16; State Budget to Be Presented on March 20

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet has finalised the schedule for the upcoming Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session, which will be held from March 16 to March 30.

The session will commence with the customary address by the State Governor on March 16, setting the tone for the proceedings. The annual State Budget for the next financial year is scheduled to be presented in the Assembly on March 20.

The two-week session is expected to focus on key financial priorities, policy initiatives, and legislative business of the state government.