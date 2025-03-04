Telangana Asks Centre to Release Rs 1,468-Crore Rice Supply Dues

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Union minister for food Pralhad Joshi to immediately release long-pending dues of Rs 1,468.94 crore meant for the supply of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) during the 2014-15 Kharif season.

Revanth Reddy met Joshi in Delhi on Tuesday, along with civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. They brought to the attention of the Union minister that the pending dues were related to the additional levy collection, which was borne by the state government and have remained pending for 10 years.

Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy also requested Joshi to release the arrears of Rs 343.27 crore for the supply of rice from May 2021 to March 2022 and in April 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Union minister to release pending dues of Rs 79.09 crore for rice distribution under non-NFSA (National Food Security Act) from June 2021 to April 2022 and extend the CMR (custom milling rice) deadline for handing over rice to FCI by at least four months instead of one month to avoid hurdles in the supply.

The Chief Minister requested Joshi, who is also the Union minister for renewable energy, to restore the 4,000 MW solar power generation permit granted to Telangana under the PM Kusum scheme earlier.

Pointing out that the state government was promoting women's self-help groups to become entrepreneurs in solar power generation, Revanth Reddy said the Centre had previously granted 4,000 MW permit to Telangana and later reduced it to 1,000 MW. The Union minister responded positively to both the pleas.

CMO secretary K Manicka Raj, civil supplies commissioner D.S. Chauhan, and Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal were also present in the meeting.