Telangana Archaeology Museum To Get New Lease Of Life

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Archaeology Museum at Public Gardens, Nampally, will soon come to its past glory as the state government-initiated measures to facelift it. The museum will be revamped with lighting, labels for the displays, galleries and other basic amenities.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the World Heritage Week celebrations organised here on Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary to government (YAT&C), Jayesh Ranjan said the museum continues to use old infrastructure and lacks basic amenities and proper lighting system.

An expert team from Delhi who evaluated the museum gave a detailed report, suggesting changes to be made in the museum for taking it to global standards.

The government has recently sanctioned ₹30 lakh for revamp works, which are under tendering stage. The works will be carried out in coordination with the heritage department, he said.

Heritage and tourism go hand in hand in any city or country. Kakatiyas, Qutub Shahis and Asaf Jahis have built good structures, he said, adding that the largest single man collection of objects is also in Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad has the second largest number of monuments after Delhi even though the city was ruled by two dynasties,” he said.

Heritage department director Prof. K. Arjun Rao said the state government has accorded top priority to heritage structures in Telangana Rising 2047.

Heritage is not just about monuments and sculptures but also includes traditions, languages, festivals, farming practices and knowledge preserved by the communities for centuries, he said.

“Heritage week is a reminder for our responsibility to protect both the tangible and intangible heritage structures that shape our identity as a state and nation,” he said.

During the event, Jayesh Ranjan launched a book entitled ‘Techniques of Temple construction during Kakatiya period in Telangana’ written by senior archaeologist Dr E. Siva Nagi Reddy and heritage department official Dr P. Nagaraju.

The book highlights the engineering aspects of the Kakatiya temples and the technology used during the 12-13th centuries. It encapsulates the techniques in raising the Kakatiya temples right from selection of site, extraction of stone from quarries transportation, laying of foundation and construction of super structures using earthen ramps and wooden scaffolding.

The book also discusses categories of silpins and unique techniques of making floating bricks, rendering lustrous polish to the pillars, ceilings.

Anuradha Reddy, convener Intach Hyderabad, Vedakumar Manikonda, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Dr D. Raja Reddy, chairman, Numismatic Society of India, heritage department officials and students from various schools and colleges also participated in the event.