Telangana Appoints Incharge Ministers for 10 Erstwhile Districts

Telangana
13 Jun 2025 1:15 AM IST

The state government on Thursday appointed incharge ministers for ten erstwhile districts, following the induction of three new ministers into the cabinet on Sunday.

Emblem of Telangana.

Hyderabad:The state government on Thursday appointed incharge ministers for ten erstwhile districts, following the induction of three new ministers into the cabinet on Sunday.

As per the orders issued by the government on Thursday, Damodar Rajanarsimha will be incharge minister for Mahbubnagar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Rangareddy), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), D. Anasuya Seethakka (Nizamabad), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Karimangar), Jupally Krishna Rao (Adilabad), G. Vivek (Medak), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Nalgonda) and Vakiti Srihari has been appointed for Khammam district.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
