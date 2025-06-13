Telangana Appoints Incharge Ministers for 10 Erstwhile Districts

Hyderabad:The state government on Thursday appointed incharge ministers for ten erstwhile districts, following the induction of three new ministers into the cabinet on Sunday.

As per the orders issued by the government on Thursday, Damodar Rajanarsimha will be incharge minister for Mahbubnagar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Rangareddy), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), D. Anasuya Seethakka (Nizamabad), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Karimangar), Jupally Krishna Rao (Adilabad), G. Vivek (Medak), Adluri Laxman Kumar (Nalgonda) and Vakiti Srihari has been appointed for Khammam district.

