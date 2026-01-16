Telangana-AP Panel on River Waters to Meet on Jan 30

Hyderabad:A committee comprising officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to “deliberate upon key issues concerning water management” between the two states will have its first meeting in New Delhi on January 30. The meeting is expected to see the two states provide “details of the key issues for further discussion by the committee.”

When the committee was first mooted it was expected to discuss AP’s proposed Polavaram-Nallamalasagar link project but it now likely to have an expanded scope as the jal shakti ministry said it will discuss various ‘key issues’.



The committee was set up earlier this month following a meeting of the Telangana and AP Chief Ministers in July last year chaired by Union jal shakti minister C.R. Patil. The committee is chaired by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and from Telangana the panel comprises the government adviser on irrigation, the irrigation department’s principal and special secretaries, and the irrigation engineer-in-chief. From AP, the committee will have its water resources department adviser, chief engineer interstate water resources, its engineer-in-chief and its irrigation special chief secretary.

