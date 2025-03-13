Telangana announces Future City authority

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the formation of a ‘Future City Development Authority’ (FCDA) to oversee urban expansion across 765.28 sq km in Ranga Reddy district. The FCDA will utilise provisions of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975 (Act No. 1 of 1975) to prepare a comprehensive master plan, enforce zoning regulations, and regulate development in a planned manner.

Designated “Future City” areas lie beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), particularly between the Srisailam National Highway and Nagarjunasagar State Highway, in close proximity to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The Telangana Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) will spearhead the development of economic and industrial clusters in these regions.

Plans for the Future City include multi-modal connectivity, modern urban amenities, improved radial roads, proposed Metro connectivity, and the creation of 12 zones, including the Young India Skill University. As part of the restructuring, the government has removed 36 villages from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) jurisdiction, adding them — together with 20 more villages — to the new FCDA. This realignment brings a total of 56 revenue villages under the authority’s purview.