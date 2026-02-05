Telangana Announces DEECET – 2026 Schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the schedule for Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test 2026 (TG DEECET), the entrance examination for admission into D.El.Ed. (Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) courses for the 2026–28 academic batch.

The examination will be conducted on May 21 and 22. Admissions will cover government District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and private unaided teacher education institutions, including minority and non-minority colleges across Telangana. The detailed notification including eligibility, registration fee and schedule, is expected to be released in the last week of February.