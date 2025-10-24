Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Ministers to Meet for New Regulations on Inter-State Buses

Nalgonda: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka would meet to draft joint safety measures for inter-state buses after Friday’s Kurnool tragedy. “Strict enforcement of speed limits and vehicle fitness has been ordered. An inquiry has begun,” he said.

The Gadwal collector and transport officials were sent to assist the families of the deceased, he said. The minister warned transport operators to follow safety norms. “Those carrying passengers, especially women, must follow all rules to protect their lives. Failure to do so will invite action,” he said.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who visited the accident spot, said that regulations governing private bus operators would be strengthened. Private bus operators would be held accountable for accidents and stringent action would be taken against those found negligent.

Krishna Rao stated that the tragedy had occurred due to the driver’s mistake. The fire could have been prevented if the driver had stopped the vehicle immediately after the road accident. Instead, the bus dragged the motorcycle for about 100 to 200 metres, causing the bike’s fuel tank to ignite and explode.

The minister said that the state government had announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of each deceased passenger from Telangana and ₹2 lakh for each injured passenger. He added that the government would extend all possible assistance to the affected families and the injured passengers from Telangana.