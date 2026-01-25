Telangana, Andhra Personnel Get Republic Day Medals
Police officers from Telugu states honoured for gallantry and service
Hyderabad: As many as 982 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 across the country.
Among the gallantry awardees is Marri Venkat Reddy, Head Constable from Telangana, who received the Medal for Gallantry for his brave action in the line of duty.
Officers from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also figured prominently in the service medals list.
From Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Manohara Karamcheti Tirumala Chary, Assistant Superintendent of Police, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
From Telangana, Manda G S Prakash Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, and Annu Damodar Reddy, Sub-Inspector, received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
Several officers from both states were honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service.
From Andhra Pradesh, the MSM awardees are:
Vikrama Rao Kamavarapu, Sub-Inspector
Krishna Mohan Singala, Additional Superintendent of Police
Narasimha Rao Kundeti, Inspector/ARMR
Siva Reddy Rayapu, Deputy Superintendent of Police
Srinivasa Reddy Chinnaavula, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Rangaiah Galla, Head Constable
Jayaram Katari, Armed Police Sub-Inspector
Gangadhara Rao Madasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Narasimhulu Kalidevi, Head Constable
Venkatakrishna Muneswara Rao Eatha, Armed Police Sub-Inspector
Abraham Annaladasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Rama Krishna Koppisetti, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Venkata Sesha Naga Mallikarjuna Rao Polavarapu, Assistant Commandant
Shaik Shafi Ulla, Sub-Inspector
Rama Rao Karajada, Assistant Commandant
From Telangana, the MSM awardees include:
Badugula Sumathi, Inspector General
Pagunta Venkat Ramulu, Commandant
Moghilicherla Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police
Attluri Bhanu Murthy, Senior Commandant
K V M Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police
C Vamsi Mohan Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police
Thummala Laxmi, Deputy Superintendent of Police
Burra Yellaiah, Sub-Inspector
V Purushotham Reddy, Sub-Inspector
Syed Abdul Kareem, Sub-Inspector
Boddu Anandam, Assistant Sub-Inspector
Paili Manohar, Head Constable
The awards recognise acts of bravery, dedication and meritorious service by police personnel who have contributed to public safety and security.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story