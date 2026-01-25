Telangana, Andhra Personnel Get Republic Day Medals

Hyderabad: As many as 982 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 across the country.

Among the gallantry awardees is Marri Venkat Reddy, Head Constable from Telangana, who received the Medal for Gallantry for his brave action in the line of duty.

Officers from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also figured prominently in the service medals list.

From Andhra Pradesh, Ravi Manohara Karamcheti Tirumala Chary, Assistant Superintendent of Police, has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

From Telangana, Manda G S Prakash Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, and Annu Damodar Reddy, Sub-Inspector, received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

Several officers from both states were honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service.

From Andhra Pradesh, the MSM awardees are:

Vikrama Rao Kamavarapu, Sub-Inspector

Krishna Mohan Singala, Additional Superintendent of Police

Narasimha Rao Kundeti, Inspector/ARMR

Siva Reddy Rayapu, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Srinivasa Reddy Chinnaavula, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Rangaiah Galla, Head Constable

Jayaram Katari, Armed Police Sub-Inspector

Gangadhara Rao Madasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Narasimhulu Kalidevi, Head Constable

Venkatakrishna Muneswara Rao Eatha, Armed Police Sub-Inspector

Abraham Annaladasu, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Rama Krishna Koppisetti, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Venkata Sesha Naga Mallikarjuna Rao Polavarapu, Assistant Commandant

Shaik Shafi Ulla, Sub-Inspector

Rama Rao Karajada, Assistant Commandant





From Telangana, the MSM awardees include:

Badugula Sumathi, Inspector General

Pagunta Venkat Ramulu, Commandant

Moghilicherla Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Attluri Bhanu Murthy, Senior Commandant

K V M Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police

C Vamsi Mohan Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Thummala Laxmi, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Burra Yellaiah, Sub-Inspector

V Purushotham Reddy, Sub-Inspector

Syed Abdul Kareem, Sub-Inspector

Boddu Anandam, Assistant Sub-Inspector

Paili Manohar, Head Constable

The awards recognise acts of bravery, dedication and meritorious service by police personnel who have contributed to public safety and security.