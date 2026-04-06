Telangana: Ancient Cave Temple Echoes Jains To Kakatiya Past

Warangal: An ancient rock-cut cave temple has been identified at Zaffergadh hill in Station Ghanpur constituency of Jangaon district, a site known for the Singaraya (Narasimha Swamy) temple. The discovery was made by Samudrala Raju, a member of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB).

The cave, located at the base of the hill that also contains a historic fort and inscriptions, reflects overlapping architectural features linked to multiple dynasties. The structure features a carved doorway with two ‘Kalashas’ on the doorframe and a ‘Gajalakshmi’ motif on the lintel (Lalatabimba).

According to Sriramoju Haragopal, brundam convener, the architectural elements and the Gajalakshmi carving indicate that the structure was originally a Jain Basadi. Inside the cave, a recently built high platform houses a small Nandi and a circular Shivalingam pedestal (Panavattam) brought from nearby locations. He said the Nandi and pedestal reflect Chalukyan style, while the Shivalingam appears to belong to the Kakatiya period.

A sculpture of ‘Brahmi’, one of the Saptamatrukas, was also found at the site. The idol is depicted with a swan vehicle (Hamsavahana), holding a rosary (Akshamala) in the front right hand and a water pot in the left. The implements in the rear hands are damaged. The historian identified the sculpture as belonging to the Rashtrakuta style.

Researchers said the presence of Jain, Chalukyan, Rashtrakuta and Kakatiya elements indicates that Zaffergadh functioned as a religious and cultural centre, with the possibility of more such structures in the surrounding area.