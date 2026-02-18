Telangana an Embodiment of Secularism, Says CM Revanth Reddy in Ramzan Message

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended his heartiest greetings to the Muslim community as the holy month of Ramzan commences.

In a message released on the eve of the fasting month, the Chief Minister described Ramzan as a powerful symbol of religious harmony and brotherhood. Highlighting the significance of the month, Mr. Reddy noted that the rigorous fasting and prayers observed by Muslims enrich spirituality and instill a sense of deep discipline.

"Telangana stands as an embodiment of secularism and religious harmony in the country," the Chief Minister stated, reaffirming the state government's commitment to preserving its diverse cultural fabric.

He wished for the Muslim community to celebrate the month with joy and devotion, hoping that the blessings of the Almighty would bring peace and prosperity to the state.