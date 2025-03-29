Telangana allows mutual transfer for 626 teachers

Hyderabad:The Telangana government has allowed 626 teachers to change their work location by swapping places with other teachers who are willing to shift, according to the director of school education.

These transfers will happen on a mutual basis, meaning a teacher can move to another location only if another teacher is willing to swap places. The government has also said that these teachers will not get extra money for travel or daily expenses. In their new location, they will be placed below the last regularly appointed teacher in seniority.

To make sure school exams and classes are not disturbed, teachers retiring by March 31 will be transferred immediately. The remaining teachers will be transferred after April 23, is the last working day of the school year.

The education department officers in Hyderabad and Warangal will manage the process, especially for teachers moving between different regions. All officers must follow the rules properly, and Officials have been told to strictly follow the rules. If they fail to do so, action will be taken under the CCA Rules of 1991.

