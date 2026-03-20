Telangana Allocates ₹1,224 Cr For Tourism Push

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has allocated ₹1,224 crore for the tourism sector under the Tourism Policy 2025-2030, aimed at boosting investment, employment and cultural promotion.

Tourism, culture and excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao welcomed the allocation, stating that the policy would support sectoral growth and attract investments.

He said the budget aligns with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, focusing on fiscal discipline and inclusive development.

The minister said proposals worth over ₹25,000 crore are under consideration under the Public-Private Partnership model, supported by a defined policy framework.

Announcing sector initiatives, finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said nine pilgrimage circuits have been launched in collaboration with the Endowments department to promote spiritual tourism.

“The government is aiming to develop spiritual tourism in the State and provide better facilities to devotees. Accordingly, the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, in collaboration with the Endowments department, launched nine new pilgrimage circuits in the state,” he said.

He added that facilities such as accommodation, special darshan and tourism services are being provided at these circuits.

Officials said the allocation would also support hosting of major events and position Telangana among the top tourist destinations in the country. The policy focuses on investment-led growth and infrastructure development in the tourism sector.